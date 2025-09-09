Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 146 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Alaethes Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2%

AVGO stock opened at $345.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $356.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

