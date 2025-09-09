Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 213.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 304,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,034. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.