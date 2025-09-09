Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $1.23 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,749 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Rivian Automotive comprises about 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 856,193 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 485,567 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,947 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

