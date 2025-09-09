Financial Analysis: TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TravelSky Technology and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutanix 0 2 14 1 2.94

Volatility & Risk

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $89.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A Nutanix 7.42% -27.63% 7.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Nutanix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.32 $288.53 million N/A N/A Nutanix $2.54 billion 7.92 $188.37 million $0.64 117.16

TravelSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats TravelSky Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

