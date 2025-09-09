Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VCSH opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

