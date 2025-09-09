Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 5,277 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2,465.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

