Insider Buying: STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Insider Acquires 4,001 Shares of Stock

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £9,922.48.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance
LON:STS opened at GBX 247.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,055.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 214 and a twelve month high of GBX 253.
About STS Global Income & Growth Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STS Global Income & Growth Trust
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Novartis’ Moonshot Cancer Therapy Could Be Future Growth Driver
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.