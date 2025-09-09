Insider Buying: STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Insider Acquires 4,001 Shares of Stock

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £9,922.48.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON:STS opened at GBX 247.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,055.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 214 and a twelve month high of GBX 253.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

