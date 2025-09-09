PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:GHY opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
