Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Acquired by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $30.61.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

