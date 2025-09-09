Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.83. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$83.73.

ATD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

