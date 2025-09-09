Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.