Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 3,347 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $212.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $214.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

