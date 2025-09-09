SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.3% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $335,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 211,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 140,576 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

