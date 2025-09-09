Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 8 0 3.00 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $115.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.74% 41.65% 4.82% Medalist Diversified REIT -23.54% -10.25% -2.97%

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.44 billion 2.59 $271.64 million $4.19 23.97 Medalist Diversified REIT $9.73 million 1.89 $30,000.00 ($1.81) -7.53

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

