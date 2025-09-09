Comparing Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) & Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Markel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A Markel Group 13.39% 7.18% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Markel Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Group and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Markel Group has a consensus price target of $1,820.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.63%. Given Noble Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Noble Group is more favorable than Markel Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Group and Markel Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markel Group $16.26 billion 1.50 $2.75 billion $166.74 11.57

Markel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Summary

Markel Group beats Noble Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

