Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on August 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 8/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 7/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 7/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 7/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 7/14/2025.

NYSE IBM opened at $256.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.43 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

