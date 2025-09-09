Optimize Financial Inc Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Optimize Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.7% of Optimize Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DELL opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,154,806 shares of company stock worth $1,488,485,888 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

