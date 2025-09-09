Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 0.7% of Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,678,000 after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $523.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

