40,000 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP Acquired by Slotnik Capital LLC

Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 2.3% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $5,472,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,512,304.41. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $15,278,700 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.97. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $216.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.