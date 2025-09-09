Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 24,324 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,116,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

