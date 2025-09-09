iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,579 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

