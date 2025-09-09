Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after buying an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,733,000 after buying an additional 1,042,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.74.

Target Stock Down 1.7%

Target stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

