Prostatis Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 17.4%

BATS:GCOW opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

