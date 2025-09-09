Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stake Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

