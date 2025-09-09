Prostatis Group LLC Sells 465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

