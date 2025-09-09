McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after acquiring an additional 685,857 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 17,722.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 454,934 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,825,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $40,882,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 117.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 223,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $191.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average of $169.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

