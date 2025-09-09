Head to Head Comparison: H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 16.11% -191.38% 21.86% Cimpress 0.44% -2.64% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.76 billion 1.85 $605.77 million $4.47 11.62 Cimpress $3.40 billion 0.46 $14.95 million $0.51 124.45

This table compares H&R Block and Cimpress”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Cimpress. H&R Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for H&R Block and Cimpress, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Cimpress has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Cimpress’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimpress is more favorable than H&R Block.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of H&R Block shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Cimpress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.