Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Etsy comprises approximately 0.1% of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Etsy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 535,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 436,231 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $149,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,786.32. This represents a 29.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,476.46. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,482 shares of company stock worth $15,393,191 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

