American Trust Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

American Trust increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

