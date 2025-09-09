Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 0.4% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of IOCT opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

