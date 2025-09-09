Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Stake Lowered by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,197 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 24.9% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $100,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.4%

BATS PNOV opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $686.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

