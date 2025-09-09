Rivermont Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Rivermont Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 12.8% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,057,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,947 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 936,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,284,000 after buying an additional 849,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $332.23 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $283.29 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 227.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 252.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

