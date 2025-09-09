American Trust Has $2.19 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

American Trust lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 32,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 928.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.41. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

