American Trust Buys 198 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

American Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $519,806,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $940.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $935.00 and a 200 day moving average of $922.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

