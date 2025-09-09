Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $951,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

