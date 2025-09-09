SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Announces Earnings Results

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports.

SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. SailPoint has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint by 60.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SailPoint by 35.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete started coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Arete Research raised shares of SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

