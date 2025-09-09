SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Announces Earnings Results

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports.
SailPoint Price Performance
Shares of SAIL stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. SailPoint has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint by 60.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SailPoint by 35.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period.
SailPoint Company Profile
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
