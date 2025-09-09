ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. ADT has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.89.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
