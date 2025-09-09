Contrasting Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) & Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helen of Troy and Pola Orbis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.66%. Given Helen of Troy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

This table compares Helen of Troy and Pola Orbis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.91 billion 0.30 $123.75 million ($14.52) -1.69 Pola Orbis $1.13 billion 1.95 $58.71 million $0.19 52.37

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Pola Orbis. Helen of Troy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Pola Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy -17.89% 8.96% 4.70% Pola Orbis 3.81% 5.08% 4.24%

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Pola Orbis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories. This segment also provides technical and outdoor sports packs, bike packs and bags, hydration and travel packs, duffel bags and luggage, lifestyle and everyday packs, kid carrier packs, and accessories. The Beauty & Wellness segment offers mass, professional and prestige hair appliances, brushes, grooming tools, and accessories; and prestige shampoos, liquid hair styling products, treatments, and conditioners. This segment also provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, nasal aspirators, humidifiers, faucet mount and pitcher water filtration systems, air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidification, thermometry, water filtration, and air purification consumables. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, drugstore chains, home improvement stores, grocery stores, specialty stores, prestige beauty chains, beauty supply retailers, e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, OXO Strive, OXO Outdoor, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Drybar, Hot Tools, Curlsmith, and PUR brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

