AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

AAF Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 958,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 425,600 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $451.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $454.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

