Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Waters worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $309.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.03. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

View Our Latest Report on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.