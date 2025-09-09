HFM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $138.72 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,196,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 40.4% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $135.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

