HFM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Solventum by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Solventum by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SOLV opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.