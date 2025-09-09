HFM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,085 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

