Genpact Limited $G Shares Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3,056.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.