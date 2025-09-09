HFM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Exelon makes up approximately 0.0% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $285,428,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after buying an additional 3,878,687 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 192.7% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 506.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after buying an additional 2,603,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $117,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

