SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

