United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,433,000 after purchasing an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $110,209,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.56. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

