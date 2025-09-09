United Services Automobile Association Makes New $984,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 169.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $197.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $198.24.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
