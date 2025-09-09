Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in American States Water Company $AWR

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

