Comparing Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) and Its Rivals

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A -$7.34 million -0.10 Zion Oil & Gas Competitors $3.38 billion $608.45 million 6.33

Zion Oil & Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24% Zion Oil & Gas Competitors -113.00% 9.40% 5.14%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ rivals have a beta of -1.67, meaning that their average share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas rivals beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

